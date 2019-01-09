Blues' Jake Allen: Suffers another ugly loss
Allen allowed three goals on 17 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Stars.
Although the Blues offered Allen only one goal of offensive support, he allowed a bad-angle goal from Tyler Seguin early in the third period that appeared to be the dagger. Allen has now allowed seven goals on 31 shots -- a .774 save percentage -- over the last two games. Rookie Jordan Binnington just posted a 25-save shutout in his first career start Monday versus the Flyers, so it wouldn't be surprising if Binnington started Thursday versus the Canadiens.
