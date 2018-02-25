Blues' Jake Allen: Suffers blowout loss

Allen allowed four goals on 39 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Predators on Sunday.

The 27-year-old hasn't had a good season, and his play has gotten progressively worse this month. He is 1-5-0 with a .888 save percentage in February, including a .870 save percentage in his last four starts. At least backup Carter Hutton hasn't played well lately either, so Allen should receive the opportunity to move out of this slump.