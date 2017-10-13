Blues' Jake Allen: Suffers first loss of season Thursday

Allen gave up five goals on 38 shots in Thursday's loss to the Panthers.

It was just the first loss of the season for Allen, who had made at least 40 saves in each of his previous two outings. The 27-year-old has faced a heavy slate of shots in the early goings and appears destined for a very busy season. Allen started 60 games in 2016-17 and is the clear-cut starter on a talented Blues team, so make sure he's in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.