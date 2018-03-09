Blues' Jake Allen: Surprise starter Thursday

Allen will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Sharks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Carter Hutton was originally announced as the Blues' starter Thursday morning, but he sustained a neck injury after his team's morning skate, so Allen will take over and guard St. Louis' cage in San Jose. The 27-year-old netminder has been stuck in a significant slump recently, compiling an 0-2-0 record while posting an ugly 4.72 GAA and .843 save percentage in his last three appearances. He'll look to right the ship in a road matchup with a Sharks squad that's averaging 3.31 goals per game at home this season, 10th in the NHL.