Blues' Jake Allen: Surrenders three late goals in loss

Allen allowed three goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Edmonton.

This was shaping up to be a much better result for Allen when teammate Tage Thompson opened the scoring with 10:30 left in the third period, but the home side got three pucks by Allen in the final 9:52 to ruin the night for his fantasy owners. This setback in the second leg of a road back-to-back is far from a major red flag for a goaltender that still sports a strong 17-10-2 record, 2.60 GAA and .911 save percentage. What's more concerning is that Allen's now suffered regulation losses in four consecutive starts.