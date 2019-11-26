Blues' Jake Allen: Takes shootout loss

Allen made a season-high 37 saves in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville.

The Predators built a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, but Allen kept the game close long enough for the Blues to rally and send it into overtime, and then the shootout. It was Allen's first start since Nov. 15, but he's been steady when called upon, going 2-0-2 with a 2.39 GAA and .924 save percentage in four November starts.