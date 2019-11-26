Blues' Jake Allen: Takes shootout loss
Allen made a season-high 37 saves in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville.
The Predators built a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, but Allen kept the game close long enough for the Blues to rally and send it into overtime, and then the shootout. It was Allen's first start since Nov. 15, but he's been steady when called upon, going 2-0-2 with a 2.39 GAA and .924 save percentage in four November starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.