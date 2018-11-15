Blues' Jake Allen: Takes tough loss to Hawks
Allen stopped 18 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Blackhawks.
There wasn't much he could do on the game's lone goal, a power-play tally credited to Brent Seabrook that actually got kicked into the net by Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester during a scramble in the crease. Allen hadn't played since Nov. 3, and the rest seemed to do him a world of good, as this was only the second time in 12 starts this season he's allowed fewer than three goals. The 28-year-old will try to build on this momentum this weekend, as St. Louis continues its road trip Friday in Vegas and Saturday in San Jose.
