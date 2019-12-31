Blues' Jake Allen: Taking on Coyotes
Allen will guard the road net in Tuesday's matchup against the Coyotes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Allen's superb performance lately will continue to earn him spot starts, which helps keep workhorse Jordan Binnington fresh. The 29-year-old Allen has been stellar on the road this season, posting a 6-1-2 record and .934 save percentage. He'll catch the Coyotes in a slump, as they've lost three straight games and recorded just five goals in that stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.