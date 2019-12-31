Blues' Jake Allen: Taking on Coyotes

Allen will guard the road net in Tuesday's matchup against the Coyotes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen's superb performance lately will continue to earn him spot starts, which helps keep workhorse Jordan Binnington fresh. The 29-year-old Allen has been stellar on the road this season, posting a 6-1-2 record and .934 save percentage. He'll catch the Coyotes in a slump, as they've lost three straight games and recorded just five goals in that stretch.