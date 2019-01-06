Blues' Jake Allen: Tending twine against Islanders

Allen will be in net Saturday when St. Louis takes on the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Allen is coming off a win in his last start and has posted a 3-2-0 record over his past five appearances. He's yet to face the Islanders in 2018-19. Meanwhile, New York comes in having won five straight, so Allen figures to be in tough Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories