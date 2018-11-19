Blues' Jake Allen: Tending twine Monday

Allen will defend the cage versus Los Angeles on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

After getting benched for three games in early November, Allen has allowed just one goal in each of his previous two outings. The netminder clearly isn't going to give up the starting job to Chad Johnson easily, but will likely need to continuing to perform at his best in order to avoid splitting duties. Facing the league's worst offense in the Kings (2.00 goals per game) should provide the 28-year-old ample opportunity to secure his sixth win of the season.