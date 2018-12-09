Blues' Jake Allen: Tending twine Sunday

Allen will start in the home crease Sunday versus the Canucks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen is coming off his first shutout of the season -- a 26-save effort against the Jets. He draws a favorable matchup against the Canucks, who rank 22nd in the league at 2.84 goals per game. Even if Allen shows another stellar outing, he may still mark a loss if the Blues can't turn around their offensive woes after scoring just four goals in the last three games.