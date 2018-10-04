Blues' Jake Allen: Tending twine Thursday
Allen will be between the pipes against the Jets on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen will be looking to get back over the 30-win threshold this season after getting just 27 in 2017-18. The netminder will face a tough first test versus a Winnipeg squad that racked up 3.33 goals per game last season and returns with its core still intact.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...