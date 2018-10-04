Blues' Jake Allen: Tending twine Thursday

Allen will be between the pipes against the Jets on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen will be looking to get back over the 30-win threshold this season after getting just 27 in 2017-18. The netminder will face a tough first test versus a Winnipeg squad that racked up 3.33 goals per game last season and returns with its core still intact.

More News
Our Latest Stories