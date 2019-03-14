Blues' Jake Allen: Tending twine Thursday
Allen will patrol the road crease in Thursday's clash with the Senators, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Allen has been decent filling in for starter Jordan Binnington, recording a 1-1-2 record to go along with a 2.22 GAA and .924 save percentage in his past four starts. The The 28-year-old will face a decent matchup against an offense that ranks 18th in goals per game (2.93).
