Blues' Jake Allen: Tending twine Tuesday
Allen will start Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
There's no doubt that Allen is on a hot streak, winning four straight while compiling a .944 save percentage and 1.50 GAA. However, what's going on in front of him Tuesday seems troubling. The Blues netminder will be without two of his top defensemen -- Jay Bouwmeester (undisclosed) and Alex Pietrangelo (foot). Both are used on the penalty kill, and the Lightning boast the league's top power play, scoring 28.4 percent of the time. Combine this with the absence of offensive stud Jaden Schwartz (ankle), and Allen's chances of coming away with a win are lower than most other goalie's in Tuesday's slate.
