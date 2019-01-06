Blues' Jake Allen: Third period collapse leads to loss
Allen allowed four goals on 14 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
Allen's team deserved a better fate Saturday, but the Blues' netminder wasn't able to close the deal over the final 20 minutes, giving up goals 11 seconds apart which resulted in his team losing the lead. St. Louis was unable to recover after that. The result moves Allen's record to 14-13-4 with a 3.07 GAA and .898 save percentage.
