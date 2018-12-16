Blues' Jake Allen: Torched by Flames

Allen stopped only 12 of 16 shots before getting replaced by Jordan Binnington at the end of the first period during Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Flames.

It's the second time in his last four starts that Allen hasn't made it to the second period. The 28-year-old has seen his save percentage sink to .897 as a result, but with Chad Johnson now in Anaheim and only an unproven rookie behind him on the depth chart, the Blues will likely give Allen every chance to work through his troubles.