Blues' Jake Allen: Turns aside 21 shots in victory

Allen allowed one goal on 22 shots in a 3-1 preseason victory over the Stars on Friday.

The 28-year-old disappointed in 2017-18, posting a record of about .500 (27-25-3) and with career worsts in the percentage categories (.906 save percentage and 2.75 GAA). But at least he's looked good through two preseason contests, yielding just three goals on 43 shots. The other good news for Allen is Carter Hutton is no longer in the fold to steal starts away from the 28-year-old.