Blues' Jake Allen: Turns aside 33 shots in Saturday's win

Allen stopped 33 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

He snapped Columbus' win streak at 10 games while extending his personal win streak to five, and Allen has allowed a single goal in the last three of those victories while posting a .921 save percentage during his streak. The Blues remain in a dogfight for a playoff spot, and Allen will need to stay sharp over the final weeks if St. Louis is going to extend their season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories