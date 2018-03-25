Blues' Jake Allen: Turns aside 33 shots in Saturday's win

Allen stopped 33 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

He snapped Columbus' win streak at 10 games while extending his personal win streak to five, and Allen has allowed a single goal in the last three of those victories while posting a .921 save percentage during his streak. The Blues remain in a dogfight for a playoff spot, and Allen will need to stay sharp over the final weeks if St. Louis is going to extend their season.