Blues' Jake Allen: Turns away 19 to top Canucks
Allen saved 19 of 20 shots during Friday's 4-1 win over Vancouver.
The Fredericton native has now reeled off four consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins with just a single goal allowed in each. St. Louis is in the thick of the playoff hunt in the Western Conference, and despite a lengthy midseason slump, talent has never been in question with Allen. Don't rule out a sterling late surge from Allen and the Blues.
