Blues' Jake Allen: Turns away 29 to blank Stars
Allen saved all 29 shots he faced during Thursday's 3-0 win over Dallas.
The shutout improves the Fredericton, NB native to a 15-6-2 record, .910 save percentage and 2.63 GAA through 24 appearances. Fantasy owners would love to see better ratios, but it's difficult to be too critical of Allen's play. Goals were up across the league early on this season, and there is still plenty of time for him to improve those marks. Thursday's strong outing against a daunting opponent also affirms Allen's status as a matchup-proof option in the majority of settings.
