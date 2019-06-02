Blues' Jake Allen: Unimpressive in relief

Allen allowed a goal on four shots in relief of Jordan Binnington in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Allen hadn't played since April 3, instead serving as Binnington's backup for the entirety of the playoffs to this point. Allen was not tested much and failed to rise to the occasion in his 24:28 of a lost cause. With that said, it is plausible Allen could see more time if the Blues get desperate now that they trail the Bruins 2-1 in the Cup finals.