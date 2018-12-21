Blues' Jake Allen: Unravels in Vancouver

Allen yielded four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-1 road loss to the Canucks.

Allen just cannot seem to overcome his inconsistent play. He was spectacular in Tuesday's road win over the Oilers, stopping 22 of 23 shots for a win, only to put up this stinker against a Canucks team that has struggled to cover much ground in the Pacific Division. The silver lining for owning Allen is that his chief backup is Jordan Binnington -- a guy with only two NHL games under his belt.