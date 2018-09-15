Blues' Jake Allen: Will be ready for Opening Night

Blues GM Doug Armstrong said Allen's back injury isn't serious and he'll be ready to start Oct. 4 against the Jets, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Two days ago, news surfaced that Allen would miss the first 10-to-14 days of camp, but now he's been given the vote of confidence from his general manager. The Blues clearly want to be cautious with Allen, as the goalie situation is flaky already and losing him for an extended period would make it even more of a toss up.