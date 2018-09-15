Blues' Jake Allen: Will be ready for Opening Night
Blues GM Doug Armstrong said Allen's back injury isn't serious and he'll be ready to start Oct. 4 against the Jets, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Two days ago, news surfaced that Allen would miss the first 10-to-14 days of camp, but now he's been given the vote of confidence from his general manager. The Blues clearly want to be cautious with Allen, as the goalie situation is flaky already and losing him for an extended period would make it even more of a toss up.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...