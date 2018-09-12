Blues' Jake Allen: Will miss up to two weeks of camp
Allen will miss the first 10-to-14 days of training camp due to back spasms, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
With Carter Hutton now in Buffalo, Allen is expected to open the season as the No. 1 goalie for the Blues. The 28-year-old was retained by the Central Division club, despite posting spotty peripherals (2.75 GAA, .906 save percentage) last year, but this condition weakens his outlook ahead of a new campaign. Should Allen's back spasms persist in the regular season, it will be Chad Johnson preparing for starter's action.
