Blues' Jake Allen: Will miss up to two weeks of camp

Allen will miss the first 10-to-14 days of training camp due to back spasms, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With Carter Hutton now in Buffalo, Allen is expected to open the season as the No. 1 goalie for the Blues. The 28-year-old was retained by the Central Division club, despite posting spotty peripherals (2.75 GAA, .906 save percentage) last year, but this condition weakens his outlook ahead of a new campaign. Should Allen's back spasms persist in the regular season, it will be Chad Johnson preparing for starter's action.