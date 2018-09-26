Blues' Jake Allen: Will play full game Friday

Allen is slated to play the entire preseason game versus the Stars on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

With a full game on tap, it may be the last appearance Allen makes before Opening Night against the Jets. Allen looked decent in his preseason debut against the Capitals, yielding two goals on 21 shots through two periods. With the rust shaken off, the Blues hope he can showcase the next level to his game.

