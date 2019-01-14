Blues' Jake Allen: Will start in Washington

Allen will be in net for Monday's road game versus the Capitals, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen has one win in his last five starts. Fortunately for his owners, it came against the team he will face Monday. The much-maligned netminder bested the Capitals 5-2 back on Jan. 3. With Monday's game set to take place in Washington, Allen, on paper, figures to receive decent amounts of fantasy interest considering his home and away splits. He's fared far better away from home, posting a 2.30 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 13 road appearances this season. At home, Allen's save percentage dips to .878 and his GAA rises to 3.65.