Blues' Jake Allen: Will start Saturday
Allen will start Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen imploded Thursday night, giving up four goals on 21 shots before getting pulled in the second period. The 28-year-old netminder has given up a league-worst 30 goals so far this season and is in danger of losing his claim to St. Louis' crease.
