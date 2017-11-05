Blues' Jake Allen: Wins but allows four goals

Allen delivered 27 saves in a 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

A win is a win, but those four goals were the most Allen had allowed since October 12. Still, his performance so far this season is his best ever since he hit the NHL. Allen is on his way up.

