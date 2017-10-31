Blues' Jake Allen: Wins third straight
Allen stopped 26 of 28 shots during Monday's 4-2 win over Los Angeles.
Allen has now won three straight games to improve to a 7-2-1 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.46 GAA for the campaign. Los Angeles entered sporting a 9-1-1 record, so this was an even more impressive showing, and the 27-year-old netminder should continue to be viewed as a high-end backstop in all settings moving forward. Additionally, it wouldn't be shocking if this turned into a career-best campaign for Allen.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...