Blues' Jake Allen: Wins third straight

Allen stopped 26 of 28 shots during Monday's 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

Allen has now won three straight games to improve to a 7-2-1 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.46 GAA for the campaign. Los Angeles entered sporting a 9-1-1 record, so this was an even more impressive showing, and the 27-year-old netminder should continue to be viewed as a high-end backstop in all settings moving forward. Additionally, it wouldn't be shocking if this turned into a career-best campaign for Allen.