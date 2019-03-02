Blues' Jake Allen: Yields four goals
Allen stopped only 19 of 23 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The first 30 minutes were close, but after Sebastian Aho scored shorthanded, the Blues didn't have an answer. Allen's record dropped to 17-16-5 with a 2.98 GAA and a .901 save percentage. With the emergence of Jordan Binnington (February's Rookie of the Month), Allen has been relegated to a backup role, and performances like this won't earn him much trust.
