Blues' Jake Allen: Yields four goals

Allen stopped only 19 of 23 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The first 30 minutes were close, but after Sebastian Aho scored shorthanded, the Blues didn't have an answer. Allen's record dropped to 17-16-5 with a 2.98 GAA and a .901 save percentage. With the emergence of Jordan Binnington (February's Rookie of the Month), Allen has been relegated to a backup role, and performances like this won't earn him much trust.