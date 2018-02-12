Blues' Jake Allen: Yields three goals in loss

Allen allowed three goals on 22 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Sunday.

It appeared as though the Blues were going to take a 2-1 lead early in the third period, but the goal was overturned because of a high stick. Moments later, a turnover led to the Penguins getting the go-ahead marker, and the third period quickly turned for the Blues. Allen played well, but some mistakes in front of him resulted in a less than stellar statistical day. Allen dropped to 19-16-2 with the loss.