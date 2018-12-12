Blues' Jake Allen: Yields three in win
Allen steered away 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.
Allen allowed two goals within the span of 1:28 during the third period to blow a two-goal lead, but Brayden Schenn bailed him out by scoring the game winner with less than four minutes left. The 28-year-old's play has been bumpy this season, but hopefully this can be a turnaround for Allen. His next chance to start is Friday against the Avalanche.
