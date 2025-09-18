Blues' Jake Neighbours: Absent to begin training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blues announced Thursday that Neighbours will miss the first three days of training camp due to a personal matter.
Neighbours appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Blues last year and totaled 22 goals, 24 assists, 173 hits, 56 blocked shots and 56 PIM while averaging 15:54 of ice time. While he's slated to miss the first few days of training camp, his brief absence is unlikely to impact his status for the start of the regular season.
