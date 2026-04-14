Blues' Jake Neighbours: Adds insurance goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Neighbours scored a goal, added two PIM and logged five hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.
Neighbours ended a 23-game goal drought with an insurance tally early in the third period. He picked up eight assists during that slump, including seven of them over the previous eight contests. For the season, the 24-year-old winger is at 15 goals, 34 points, 83 shots on net, 147 hits, 34 blocked shots and 43 PIM across 67 outings, a step back after consecutive 20-goal campaigns.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Puts up pair of assists•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Supplies two helpers in loss•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Two assists may snap struggles•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Three points in Nashville•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Set to return Monday•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Unavailable Saturday•