Neighbours scored a power-play goal and five hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Neighbours ended a six-game goal drought with the tally. The 24-year-old winger saw just 13:45 of ice time Thursday, his lowest total in two weeks, but he remains involved on the power play. That should bolster his offense, though it would be better if he was generating more shot volume. Through 13 games, he has four goals, three assists, 24 shots on net, 44 hits, eight blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-2 rating.