Neighbours scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Neighbours buried a rebound to extend the Blues' lead to 3-0 in the first period before adding a second tally early in the third. The 21-year-old winger has been on a tear, scoring seven goals in his last seven games. Neighbours has already set a new career high with nine goals and 10 points through his first 22 games this season while earning a top-line role in St. Louis.