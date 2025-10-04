Blues' Jake Neighbours: Available for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Neighbours (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against Chicago.
Neighbours missed Thursday's exhibition clash versus Ottawa because he was dealing with soreness. The 23-year-old will probably start the season in a middle-six capacity and should have a role with the man advantage.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Won't play Thursday•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Dealing with soreness•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Returns to practice•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Absent to begin training camp•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Notches helper in Game 6 win•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Earns three points in Game 4•