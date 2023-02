Neighbours was recalled from AHL Springfield on Thursday.

Neighbours last NHL game was pretty impressive as he scored a goal on two shots and picked up an assist versus the Jets on Jan. 30. That performance didn't stop him from being shipped back to the minors where he's spent the month of February. With Brandon Saad (upper body) placed on IR, the 20-year-old Neighbours should at least be in contention for a spot in the lineup, though he'd likely have to unseat Josh Leivo or Nathan Walker.