Neighbours scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Neighbours snapped a six-game point drought and broke up Cam Talbot's shutout bid with a goal at 16:06 of the third period. This was Neighbours' third tally of the campaign, though the 21-year-old winger hasn't been able to offer much else. He's provided 18 shots on net, 22 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating while playing in a fourth-line role through 16 appearances.