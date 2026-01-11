Neighbours scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Neighbours ended an eight-game point drought when he scored at 3:33 of the third period. The 23-year-old winger has the tools to be a multi-category stud in fantasy, but lengthy droughts on offense won't get him to that status. He's up to 11 goals, 18 points (three on the power play), 48 shots on net, 93 hits, 19 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 34 outings this season.