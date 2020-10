Neighbours was drafted 26th overall by the Blues at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Neighbours has a nasty shot and an abrasive edge -- he's an old-school hockey player who competes hard. And hits even harder. Neighbours isn't a top-six guy, but he should be a true, pain-in-the-behind third-line buzzsaw. He just needs to improve his skating. And if he does, he could be a 45-50 point player in St. Louis.