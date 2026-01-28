Neighbours (lower body) was labeled day-to-day Wednesday, as head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters, "I don't know if they're players (Thursday), but it's good news. It's not going to be long."

Neighbours has scored just twice in his last 16 outings while registering a mere 21 shots despite filling a top-six role. If the winger is unable to play against the Panthers on Thursday, the Blues may need to recall a player or two from the minors, as Jordan Kyrou (upper body) is also day-to-day ahead of the clash with Florida.