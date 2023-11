Neighbours tallied a goal in a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday.

Neighbours' marker came midway through the first period to put St. Louis up 1-0. It was his fourth goal and point in 17 contests this season. The 21-year-old entered the game averaging just 11:54 of ice time this season and his role isn't expected to grow much as the campaign goes on. For that reason, Neighbours shouldn't be counted on to make significant offensive contributions.