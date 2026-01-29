Neighbours (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Panthers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Neighbours exited Tuesday's game against the Stars due to a lower-body injury and was labeled day-to-day by head coach Jim Montgomery a day later. Neighbours will participate in an optional skate Thursday before the Blues determine his status, while Hugh McGing and Matt Luff were called up Thursday to fill in if Neighbours or Jordan Kyrou (upper body) are unavailable.