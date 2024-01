Neighbours scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Neighbours has five points over his last 11 games, and three of them have come on the power play. The 21-year-old's tally Saturday tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. He's been solid in his first full NHL campaign, racking up 13 goals, three assists, 75 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-4 rating through 41 appearances in a middle-six role. Four of his 16 points have come with the man advantage.