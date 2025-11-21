Neighbours posted a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Neighbours returned from a leg injury in just over three weeks after it was expected to sideline him for five weeks. The 23-year-old was a little limited in his return with 14:13 of ice time despite being listed on the top line. He may need some time to get up to speed, but he'll be a power forward who should draw some interest in fantasy once he's back in peak form. Neighbours has earned eight points, 13 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-5 rating over nine appearances this season.