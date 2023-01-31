Neighbours scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Neighbours just stayed onside to get a breakaway from the blue line for his second-period power-play marker. He also won a puck battle along the boards to earn a secondary helper on Nikita Alexandrov's goal in the third. This was Neighbours' first multi-point game, though the first-round pick from 2020 will likely have plenty more opportunities in the future. He snapped a five-game point drought Monday and is now at four goals, four helpers, 34 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-16 rating through 27 appearances this season.