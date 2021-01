The Blues added Neighbours to the taxi squad Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft signed an entry-level deal with the club this offseason, as he'll add depth to the roster. Neighbours lit up the WHL last season, racking up 23 goals and 70 points across 64 games. Expect the 18-year-old to spend most of his time between the taxi squad and the AHL this campaign.