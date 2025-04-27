Neighbours scored a goal, dished two assists, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Neighbours' tally tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period, and he added helpers on goals by Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk in the middle frame. The goal ended a seven-game goal drought for Neighbours, who has occupied a middle-six role in the playoffs. He has five points, five shots on net, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating over four postseason appearances.