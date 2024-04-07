Neighbours suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against San Jose and will miss the remainder of the contest.
Neighbours entered the tilt with 27 goals and 38 points in 76 appearances in 2023-24. If he can't play Sunday versus Anaheim, then Sammy Blais might draw back into the lineup.
